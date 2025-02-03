Insider Reveals How Browns Could Handle Myles Garrett’s Trade Request

The Cleveland Browns are going through a bit of a crisis right now.

Myles Garrett’s trade request has sent the league into an absolute frenzy.

With the NFL Draft approaching, they need to consider the best way to handle this situation.

Unfortunately for Garrett, this means this could be a long saga.

As Browns insider Tony Grossi pointed out on X, the Houston Texans waited a full year to trade Deshaun Watson after he requested a trade.

And as he also reported, they still managed to get three first-round picks for him.

When Deshaun Watson demanded a trade from Houston Texans, they waited a full year & still received 3 No. 1s. From the Browns! — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) February 3, 2025

That makes sense, but context matters.

On the one hand, Watson was 25 years old at the time.

He was a quarterback, and there was a huge bidding war for his services.

That’s not the case with Garrett.

As big a superstar as he is, quarterbacks always go at a prime price, and Garrett is four years older than Watson was when that happened.

On top of that, Garrett has already made it loud and clear that he wants to play for a Super Bowl, which means that not all teams that may want or need him will be able to make a realistic pitch to get him.

This is the perfect opportunity for the Browns to get a clean slate.

They must make the most of Garrett’s value to flip him for as many first-round selections as they possibly can, especially with a QB-rich 2026 NFL Draft class ahead of them.

There’s no need to rush things, but dragging this situation out might only hurt his value.

