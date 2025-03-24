Insider Reveals When Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Could Return

The Cleveland Browns were dealt a massive blow last season.

Star linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah sustained a scary neck injury in a game vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

That hit ended his season, and some fear he might never be able to suit up again.

With that in mind, Browns insider Tony Grossi shared a positive update in that regard.

Apparently, he’s hopeful that Owusu-Koramoah will be back on the field by 2026.

Hopefully return by 2026.

Owusu-Koramoah has reportedly been rehabbing from his injury, but the team has yet to share an official update.

He hasn’t been cleared to return to football activities, and given how severe the injury was, some believe he should think about his future beyond football and just call it quits.

The Browns just signed Cleveland native Jerome Baker, a seven-year veteran who has played for the Miami Dolphins, Seattle Seahawks, and Tennessee Titans.

That might give us some hints about what Grossi is saying.

The Browns don’t seem to be expecting Owusu-Koramoah back on the field in 2025.

Injuries are a part of the game, and, unfortunately, they can’t be avoided most of the time.

Hopefully, whatever happens with him will be what’s best for him.

There’s no need to put his health at risk, regardless of how much money he makes or how much the Browns need him back on the field.

Owusu-Koramoah was one of the rising stars in the league, and he had emerged as one of the key contributors to Jim Schwartz’s defense.

