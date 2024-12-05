Browns Nation

Thursday, December 5, 2024
Insider Reveals How Browns Should Handle Nick Chubb’s Free Agency

DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 02: Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns scores a 5 yard touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the fourth quarter in the game at Empower Field At Mile High on December 02, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.
(Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns need Nick Chubb.

More specifically, they need the former version of Nick Chubb.

That’s why, as much as he hasn’t looked like his usual self this season, the team would be wise to give him a spot on the roster next season.

At least, that’s how Browns insider Terry Pluto feels.

In his latest column for Cleveland.com, Pluto argued that the Browns ought to give Chubb a short-term, incentives-based deal:

“Sign Chubb to a one-year deal with lots of incentives, much like he has this season. Chubb’s contract is up at the end of the season,” Pluto said.

That makes perfect sense for both parties.

Chubb is a fan favorite, and he was the best offensive player on the team for years, so he’s earned the benefit of the doubt.

Then again, given the team’s salary-cap situation, age, injury situation, and position, it wouldn’t be wise to offer him a long-term deal, much less a big-money contract.

They could, however, help earn his pay with his production.

This would be a “prove it” kind of contract for the Georgia star, who has shown to be one of the most impactful running backs in the game when healthy.

Chubb has averaged a pedestrian 3.0 yards per carry this season, far below his career average of 5.1.

Granted, he’s mostly played behind a makeshift, subpar offensive line, and the game script hasn’t done him many favors either, with the Browns either trailing or allowing Jameis Winston to make plays with his arm.

If the Browns still believe Chubb can bounce back and only needs more time to return to his usual self, they must keep him around.

