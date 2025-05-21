Insider Reveals How Browns Will Make ‘Fair’ QB Competition

With no time to waste before preseason kicks off, the Cleveland Browns need to identify their starting quarterback quickly enough to give him valuable practice time with the first-team offense.

This crucial decision must happen soon if they want to be ready for Week 1 challenges.

The quarterback selection process is complicated by having four talented signal-callers competing for the top spot.

Cleveland Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot recently unveiled the organization’s creative approach to handling this quarterback competition.

The team plans to conduct a truly open and fair evaluation process that should fascinate fans.

“In an effort to make the four-way competition among Kenny Pickett, third-round pick Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco and Shedeur Sanders as fair and efficient as possible, the Browns will essentially run two concurrent passing camps during organized team activities, mandatory minicamp and possibly into training camp,” Cabot wrote. “In terms of their batting order in team drills, it will likely be Pickett and Gabriel No. 1 and No. 2, and then Flacco and Sanders splitting the No. 3 and No. 4 reps at the outset, largely based on how and when they were acquired.”

This innovative approach goes beyond normal practice routines. Cabot notes that the Cleveland Browns strategically brought in three tryout receivers after rookie minicamp, including local talent Luke Floriea.

This move serves a deeper purpose than simply adding roster depth.

These additional receivers ensure enough targets are available to run dual passing camps effectively, giving each quarterback adequate opportunities to showcase their abilities.

As OTAs approach, this careful setup allows all four quarterbacks to receive balanced evaluation time.

The system works whether they’re throwing to established stars like Jerry Jeudy and David Njoku or connecting with newcomers such as Cade McDonald.

The ultimate goal remains straightforward: create conditions where each quarterback can be judged fairly.

