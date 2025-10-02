Insider Reveals How Dillon Gabriel Will Change Browns’ Offense

The Cleveland Browns made their quarterback decision official on Wednesday, with head coach Kevin Stefanski announcing that rookie Dillon Gabriel will start against the Minnesota Vikings in London.

The move replaces veteran Joe Flacco as the team sits at 1-3, struggling with a sluggish offense and mounting turnovers that have created an urgent need for change.

Gabriel’s promotion aims to inject life into a season that already feels precarious after four disappointing weeks.

Browns insider Tony Grossi suggested that Gabriel could significantly reshape how Cleveland operates offensively moving forward.

“Browns offense will have a much quicker pace under Dillon Gabriel. He is an accurate thrower with an above average arm. And he processes the field quickly. People may be surprised,” Grossi wrote.

His skill set differs from what Flacco has provided through the early stretch. Moreover, the decision feels like a turning point for the Browns.

Flacco, valued for his leadership, hasn’t delivered consistent results, throwing six interceptions against just two touchdowns while posting the league’s lowest passer rating across four games.

Team sources indicate Flacco will remain the backup, offering mentorship as rookie Shedeur Sanders stays in the third quarterback role.

Gabriel earned this opportunity during training camp by showing command of the offense, mobility, and composure under pressure.

He edged out Sanders and Kenny Pickett with a strong summer performance.

His college résumé speaks volumes: stops at Oregon, Oklahoma, and UCF produced nearly 19,000 yards, 155 touchdowns, and the most career starts in FBS history.

He’s completed three of four passes with a touchdown in brief garbage time appearances this season, but the London game represents his official introduction as Cleveland’s starter.

