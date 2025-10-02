Rob Gronkowski Says Browns Rookie Deserves A Bigger Role

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback situation remains unsettled after a difficult start to the season.

Joe Flacco has been benched following early struggles, with Dillon Gabriel set to start against the Minnesota Vikings in London.

Rookie Shedeur Sanders remains listed as the team’s third-string quarterback, a decision that has drawn criticism from former tight end Rob Gronkowski.

During a recent appearance on the Up & Adams show, Gronkowski openly questioned why Sanders hasn’t been elevated to the backup role.

“You can still get Shedeur ready with some very high-quality reps. There are chances in practice still. There are so many different periods where you can’t have the starting quarterback do every single thing. It’s truly impossible. So, whenever Shedeur does have that chance, he just has to show out and show what he has. And he should be number two. I mean, Joe Flacco already proved that he’s not truly the fit this year for the Cleveland Browns,” Gronkowski said.

Gronk says Shedeur Sanders should be the Browns' backup QB after Joe Flacco's benching@heykayadams | @RobGronkowski pic.twitter.com/A8jFTmmOg0 — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) October 1, 2025

He believes the rookie can still develop through quality practice reps without needing to be the starter.

Gronkowski’s logic centers on maximizing Sanders’ development while acknowledging Flacco’s declining effectiveness.

Flacco’s continued hold on practice reps limits what Sanders can prove.

Gronkowski even suggested Flacco might benefit from a trade to the Cincinnati Bengals.

The veteran could provide Cincinnati with experienced depth and help get the ball to Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins for a team with playoff aspirations.

Sanders faces an uphill battle for playing time, barring injuries or significant struggles from Gabriel.

His work ethic and attitude position him well for future opportunities when they arrive.

