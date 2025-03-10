Browns Nation

Monday, March 10, 2025
Insider Reveals How Myles Garrett’s Contract Hurts A Divisional Rival

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns fans can rest easy knowing the team re-signed Myles Garrett.

After some back-and-forth during the offseason, including Garrett’s trade request, the team was able to give him enough cash to stick around.

While this was a positive thing for the fanbase and organization, other teams around the league might not be happy.

Not only did the Browns retain Garrett and not allow other teams to pursue him, but his massive contract could have implications for other teams around the league, as Ari Meirov pointed out on X.

Meirov believes that Garrett’s extension could make things difficult for the Cincinnati Bengals, their divisional rival, who still need to pay Trey Hendrickson and Ja’Marr Chase, with both players expecting top-dollar and potentially record-breaking contracts.

Whether they will receive those respective amounts remains to be seen, but the Browns can be confident in the state of their defense moving forward.

If it makes things trickier for the Bengals, so be it.

The AFC North is difficult enough with the Baltimore Ravens being as dominant as they have been since Lamar Jackson came to town, and the Pittsburgh Steelers could be in for an improved season in 2025.

The Bengals had a tough year in 2024, and if their misfortune continues, a team like the Browns could greatly benefit.

Fans are anxiously waiting to see how the Browns will look this season, and if re-signing Garrett will be worth its weight in gold to help the team best compete in this strong division.

