Former Player Has A Strong Belief On Who Will Call Plays For Browns

The Cleveland Browns’ pursuit of a new offensive coordinator didn’t last long.

Kevin Stefanski and his brass met with several candidates but circled back to one from within.

Nonetheless, as much as Tommy Rees got a big promotion on paper, Josh Cribbs doesn’t think that much will change for him.

In the latest edition of “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs,” the former Browns star stated that Kevin Stefanski will likely still be calling the plays, adding that Rees had just been promoted.

That makes some sense, as Stefanski had always been reluctant to give up play-calling duties.

He only did so last season when it seemed like the season was over.

Now, with a new in-house coordinator, he will most likely dial back to his old ways and take over play-calling duties.

Stefanski will reportedly have more freedom and responsibility on the offense than he’s ever had before.

Given his background as a head coach, that should only be a positive thing for the team, even though it’s also a heavy burden for any person.

The Browns followed a now-common trend in the league: They trusted a young and innovative coach to take a major role in the organization and hope he will bring fresh ideas.

Rees has some offensive coordinator experience at the collegiate level.

Now, he’ll get a chance to do what he can do with the pros, even if it’s in Stefanski’s shadow.

