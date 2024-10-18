Insider Reveals Injury Update On 3 Key Browns Players

The Cleveland Browns have struggled to keep their team healthy over the past two years, witnessing dozens of injuries slowing down this team’s ability to perform.

Cleveland had multiple injuries again last week against Philadelphia, watching four players go down with issues during the Eagles’ contest.

One of those athletes sat out of practice for the third consecutive day, leaving his return this Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals in doubt.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot shared on X the practice status of three Cleveland players ahead of the Week 7 matchup against their AFC North rival.

“Browns RB Jerome Ford (hamstring) and Ronnie Hickman (ankle) both sat out practice for the 3rd straight day, but C Ethan Pocic (knee) practiced for the 2nd straight day,” Cabot wrote, adding, “That’s great news for the o-line.”

Ford was injured early in the contest against Philadelphia, limiting him to just two rushing attempts in the contest.

For the season, Ford has produced 264 yards on 50 carries and one touchdown for the Browns while catching another 20 passes for 87 yards in 2024.

Hickman was injured during the team’s Week 5 loss to the Washington Commanders, and the safety missed his team’s game against Philadelphia.

The defensive back has recorded 17 tackles this season for Cleveland in five games.

Pocic’s return is good news for the offensive line as backup center Nick Harris was lost for the season against the Eagles.

The 6-foot-6 center last played against Washington in Week 5, and his availability this weekend would prevent the Browns from relying on either Michael Dunn or the recently-signed Cameron Tom in Sunday’s game.

