Insider Reveals Jack Conklin’s Status For Eagles Game

The Cleveland Browns have been decimated by injuries on the offensive line this season, at times having four of the team’s five starters from a year ago – who all returned this season – out of the lineup at the same time.

One player who has yet to suit up for the Browns this season is offensive tackle Jack Conklin as he recovered from a torn MCL and ACL, an injury that occurred during Week 1 last year.

Conklin has been close to returning this season, but a hamstring injury kept him out of the past two contests.

Now, insider Tony Grossi is reporting on X that Conklin will be active on Sunday for the first time this season.

With multiple defensive backs out for this week, Grossi suggested the athletes primed for Sunday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles will make the “Browns stronger up front but really thin at safety.”

Browns OT Jack Conklin made it through the week and will be active for first time this year. Out: S Grant Delpit, S Ronnie Hickman, RB Nick Chubb, RB Nyheim Hines, C Ethan Pocic, OT James Hudson. Bottom line: Browns stronger up front but really thin at safety. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) October 11, 2024

Second-year athlete Dawand Jones has been starting in Conklin’s place this season, a move similar to one Cleveland made last year when the veteran offensive lineman went down and the then-rookie took his spot.

Conklin has made the Pro Bowl two times, including once with the Browns in 2020.

The 30-year-old offensive tackle’s return would mean Cleveland will have had all five of last year’s starters back in the lineup, but in only one game has four of the five individuals been in the lineup at the same time.

The only starter from last year’s team that has not sustained an injury and missed games is veteran Joel Bitonio.

