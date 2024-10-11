Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, October 11, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Myles Garrett Reveals His Thoughts On Facing Saquon Barkley

Myles Garrett Reveals His Thoughts On Facing Saquon Barkley

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have had to rely on their defense more than they’d like this season given how poorly the offense has performed, and if the team is to avoid falling to 1-5 on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles, Myles Garrett and his crew are going to have to carry a heavy load once again.

Star running back Saquon Barkley presents a tough challenge for a defense that has surrendered 141.6 rushing yards per game through Week 5, and Garrett himself recently revealed his thoughts on what it’s going to take to slow down Barkley and this offense.

While speaking with reporters on Friday, Garrett had high praise for the Eagles’ star RB, saying “He works his a** off. That didn’t happen overnight. He wasn’t born like that…He put in that time to look how he does, perform how he does, play how he does. He’s back to getting healthy and back to his game-changing ways. It definitely puts more stress and more focus on stopping the run when you have somebody like that in the backfield.”

Garrett also stressed the importance of stopping the run early to prevent Barkley from setting the tone and getting his offense in a groove that would be tough to overcome.

Barkley looks rejuvenated in a new offense and is averaging 6.0 yards per carry so far with 435 yards and four touchdowns through four games.

His Eagles are 2-2 and well-rested coming off a bye week, so this Browns defense has its work cut out for them on Sunday.

Of course, it would help immensely if the offense could score at least 20 points for once.

NEXT:  Josh Cribbs Has Doubts About Future QBs With Browns
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Justin Hussong
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Justin Hussong
Contributor at Browns Nation
Justin has a decade of experience in the sports industry covering NBA, NFL, MLB, and more. He is a lifelong Red Sox, [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Former member of the Cleveland Browns Josh Cribbs poses with a fan during the Cleveland Cavaliers 2016 NBA Championship victory parade and rally on June 22, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Josh Cribbs Has Doubts About Future QBs With Browns

3 hours ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during warmups before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Insider Reveals The Earliest Nick Chubb Could Return

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper Believes Offense Will Have 'Spark' Against Eagles

6 hours ago

In this 2010 photo provided by the NFL, Joe Banner of the Philadelphia Eagles poses for an NFL headshot on Thursday, April 22, 2010 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Joe Banner Takes A Shot At Browns Amid Struggles

6 hours ago

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 12: James Hudson III #66 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play against the Baltimore Ravens during the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

James Hudson Sends A Message To Fans After Surgery

6 hours ago

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 20: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints warms up prior to the preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on August 20, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Viral Video Captures Jameis Winston Dancing During Warm-Ups

7 hours ago

JANUARY 03: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans participates in warmups prior to a game against the Tennessee Titans at NRG Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

Analyst Suggests Bill O'Brien Responsible For Deshaun Watson's Texans Performances

7 hours ago

Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after beating the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10 at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Joel Bitonio Will Hit Special Milestone On Sunday

19 hours ago

browns helmets

5 Browns Players Did Not Practice On Thursday

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Bubba Ventrone Believes 1 Browns Player Is 'Close' To Return

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Cleveland Mayor Reveals Challenges To Keep Browns In Downtown Stadium

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper Reveals His Thoughts On Trade Rumors

22 hours ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Austin Ekeler #30 of the Washington Commanders runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Jim Schwartz Gets Honest About Poor Performance Against Commanders

24 hours ago

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jim Schwartz Sends A Clear Message About Browns Amid Struggles

24 hours ago

Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Joel Bitonio Doesn't Believe It's Time To Panic About Browns

1 day ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns avoids a tackle by Dorance Armstrong #92 of the Washington Commanders during the first quarter at Northwest Stadium on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Ken Dorsey Gets Honest About Deshaun Watson's Struggles

1 day ago

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 29: A Cleveland Browns helmet and footballs are seen in a ball bag during a game between the Brown and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on August 29, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. The Browns defeated the Bears 18-16.

Browns Announce 4 Roster Moves

1 day ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - SEPTEMBER 29: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns drops back to pass in the fourth quarter against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Analyst Suggests Deshaun Watson Is 'Leaving Throws On The Field'

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 22: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after an apparent injury during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 22, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Lead NFL With 20 Players Listed On Injury Report

1 day ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by the Washington Commanders during the fourth quarter at FedExField on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Analyst Shares Wild Stat To Show Browns' 'Historically Bad Start' To Season

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Believes Vikings Could Be Interested In 1 Browns Player

1 day ago

BEREA, OHIO - JULY 28: Footballs lay on the field during the first day of Cleveland Browns Training Camp on July 28, 2021 in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Worked Out 4 Players On Wednesday

2 days ago

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is introduced by general manager Andrew Berry (L) and head coach Kevin Stefanski during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Former Player Makes A Strong Statement About Andrew Berry, Kevin Stefanski

2 days ago

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 06: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #6 of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the Washington Commanders during the first quarter at FedExField on October 06, 2024 in Landover, Maryland.

Hanford Dixon Has High Praise For Browns Defender

2 days ago

Browns Nation