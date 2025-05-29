Kenny Pickett Has Honest Admission About Browns’ QB Competition

The Cleveland Browns have a big decision to make.

They have four potential starting quarterbacks, and none of them are guaranteed anything.

Three of them are fighting not only for the job but also to prove that they belong in the NFL.

However, even though there’s a lot at stake and the pressure keeps mounting, Kenny Pickett said everybody’s pushing forward and working together for the same goal.

“I think the outside world makes it a lot bigger than it is. When you’re day to day and you’re in meetings with these guys, you’re out of practice, you spend so much time together. Of course we’re all competing, but you become friends with everybody. You know, we’re helping each other. There’s open dialogue in the quarterback room to help each other grow,” Pickett said.

The Browns have made it sound like Pickett would be the starter, with head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry raving about how much they like him and how high they are on him.

Pickett is perhaps the middle ground between youth and experience, and they seem to believe there’s some untapped potential there, including veteran Joe Flacco and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

Even so, whoever gets the starting job will most likely be on a short leash, knowing that there are other options to consider.

The Browns can’t afford to waste any more time in their pursuit of a franchise quarterback, and if no one takes a step forward in 2025, they will have to move on and hit the drawing board again in the 2026 NFL Draft.

NEXT:

Browns Defender Appears To Take Massive Jab At Myles Garrett