Insider Reveals Myles Garrett’s 2 Major Goals

Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett has already built an impressive résumé, but it appears he still has two major goals he wants to accomplish before his career is over.

Garrett has become one of the most dominant defensive players in the NFL since being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He has consistently been among the league’s sack leaders and has earned multiple Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors during his career.

However, according to Cleveland reporter Camryn Justice of News 5 Cleveland, Garrett still has his sights set on achieving something even bigger.

“He wants to be in the Hall of Fame with Super Bowl next to his name,” Justice said. “He’s taking it day by day. I think that he’s trying to get out of his own head with it. He’s controlling what he can control.”

"He wants to be in the Hall of Fame with Super Bowl next to his name. He's taking it day by day. I think that he's trying to get out of his own head with it. He's controlling what he can control. He said it would mean way more to do it in Cleveland." 🚨 @camijustice w/… https://t.co/B8UnmkCekU pic.twitter.com/d4tGw74ZNF — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) March 15, 2026

Justice also explained that Garrett made it clear that winning a championship in Cleveland would make the accomplishment even more meaningful.

“He said it would mean way more to do it in Cleveland.”

Garrett has long been viewed as the cornerstone of the Browns’ defense. Opposing offenses often design entire game plans around slowing him down, yet Garrett continues to find ways to disrupt plays and pressure quarterbacks.

Despite his individual dominance, the Browns have yet to reach the ultimate goal of winning a Super Bowl during Garrett’s tenure with the franchise.

For many elite players, individual accolades such as Pro Bowl selections and All-Pro honors are important milestones. But based on Justice’s comments, his focus seems to be on something bigger — bringing a championship to Cleveland.

Garrett already possesses many of the credentials Hall of Fame pass rushers typically have, including consistent production and recognition as one of the best defenders in football.

However, championships often play a major role in how players are remembered.

NEXT:

Analyst Makes Suggestion About Browns' QB Situation