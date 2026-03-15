Analyst Makes Suggestion About Browns’ QB Situation

The Cleveland Browns gambled on Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft, though it came at a much lower cost than they initially expected, as he slid down draft boards. The Browns took Sanders in the fifth round of the draft and got to take his time developing behind the scenes during his rookie season.

Sanders didn’t get a chance to start for Cleveland until Dillon Gabriel got hurt, but it was still a worthwhile experiment as the Browns are desperate for a long-term answer at the quarterback position. Sanders showed some promise in his first year controlling an NFL-level offense, though it was hard to get a true evaluation of his play due to the offensive line play.

Sanders found himself constantly under duress, which forced him to make plays that may or may not have been there on the field. While his film has some questionable decisions on it, there are also breathtaking throws that made him a highly-touted prospect coming out of Colorado.

As of now, Sanders is slated to return as the team’s starting quarterback even under new head coach Todd Monken. The Browns seem to reinforce that idea as they have yet to bring in another quarterback to compete for the job.

However, the Browns have a chance to bolster the roster in the 2026 NFL Draft as they own nine total picks. Cleveland has two first-rounders at its disposal, though they also have two more picks on Day 2.

There are some in the fan base that argue Cleveland should take a swing on a quarterback like Alabama’s Ty Simpson in the second round if he falls that far.

If the Browns do end up taking Simpson at No. 39, then people like Chris Oldach are calling for the team to then trade Sanders.

“If you draft Ty Simpson in the 2nd round, trade Shedeur Sanders,” Oldach said.

“If you draft Ty Simpson in the 2nd round, trade Shedeur Sanders,” – @TheOGPAW on if the Browns do decide to draft another QB. pic.twitter.com/oxTLLdkiSj — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 15, 2026

Oldach explained that he doesn’t want fans like him to have to deal with any arguments that Sanders didn’t get a chance to shine in Cleveland. He added that if a team like the Browns takes a quarterback in the second round, then most of the team’s resources will go toward that player’s development.

Sanders should still be considered the favorite to open the 2026 NFL season as Cleveland’s starter, though that can obviously change depending on how the draft shakes out.

NEXT:

Analyst Suggests Change For Browns Lineman