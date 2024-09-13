Browns Nation

Friday, September 13, 2024
Insider Reveals Myles Garrett's Status After Absence From Practice

Insider Reveals Myles Garrett’s Status After Absence From Practice

By
Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns speaks with media following a game against the Cleveland Browns at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have been bitten by the injury bug so much, fans may begin to wonder if it’s easier to list the players who can fully participate in games and practices these days over those with injuries.

This week, Cleveland added five more players to the Injured Reserve (IR) list, and other players – like tight end David Njoku – are out for at least this week.

That’s why fans may have held their breath when the Browns announced that defensive end Myles Garrett was not participating in practice on Thursday.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport shed some light on his absence later Thursday evening, revealing on X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – that the injury was not as severe.

Nothing serious for Browns star pass-rusher Myles Garrett, who did not practice because of a foot injury,” Rapoport wrote on X, adding, “Doesn’t seem concerning.”

Garrett had participated in practice on Wednesday, and perhaps the rest he received on Thursday was more precautionary for a veteran athlete than medically necessary.

The 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year had a strong start to the season against the Dallas Cowboys as he forced one fumble and had a sack while collecting two tackles.

Garrett played on 48 defensive snaps for the Browns, amounting to 76 percent of the game’s total snaps for Cleveland’s defense.

The 6-foot-4 defender is expected to get an opportunity to add to those totals this weekend when the Browns head south to face off with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Browns Nation