Insider Reveals Nick Chubb Will Return To Practice This Week

The Cleveland Browns seemingly have received nothing but negative news regarding their players’ health status each week.

Players such as tight end David Njoku, offensive guard Wyatt Teller, and offensive tackle Jack Conklin are among the athletes who have experienced setbacks through the first month of the NFL regular season, causing the team to continue prospecting for potential depth at multiple positions.

Finally, the Browns are receiving some welcomed news today regarding fan-favorite running back Nick Chubb.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport authored an article early Sunday morning noting that Chubb is expected to return to practice beginning on Wednesday.

“Sources say Nick Chubb, who is on the team’s physically unable to perform list while recovering from a multi-ligament knee injury suffered in Week 2 of last season, will have his practice window opened this coming Wednesday,” Rapoport wrote.

While Chubb will return to practice, his return to action will not be immediate, Rapoport noted.

“The Pro Bowler is not expected to play in Cleveland’s Week 5’s game against the Commanders, but the team opening his three-week window will be a significant sign that he is set to return midseason as Chubb and the Browns had hoped,” Rapoport said.

Players on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list are required to rest for four weeks before returning to action, and the running back has not practiced at any point during the 2024 off-season or regular season.

Currently, Chubb is one of the dozen players who have received an injury designation from the organization.

