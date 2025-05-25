Insider Reveals Realistic Expectations For Browns This Season

The Cleveland Browns and their fanbase are eager to put last year’s 3-14 debacle behind them, and there are plenty of reasons to be excited for 2025 despite how rough the first half of the schedule looks.

As exciting as the 2025 draft class is, expectations should still be tempered because fans are still set for a four-man quarterback competition and plenty of question marks on both sides of the ball.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com follows the team as closely as anybody, and she recently revealed in a recent article what the realistic expectations for the 2025 Browns should be.

“If they can finish middle-of-the-pack in turnover differential, they’ll already double their win total from last season. Good, clean QB play can get them to at least around .500 this year, and maybe more,” Cabot said.

Cleveland had the worst turnover differential in the NFL last season, at -22, largely due to the 23 interceptions the four different starting quarterbacks threw.

However, none of those four quarterbacks will suit up for the Browns in 2025.

A league-worst scoring offense combined with the worst turnover differential will lead you to a three-win season just about every time, so it’s not a hot take at all to assume that if those numbers can improve even slightly, the 2025 Browns should be able to pull out six or seven wins.

A record over .500 would be a tall order given how tough the AFC North is slated to be, combined with the fact that the Browns also have to face the NFC North this season, a division that delivered a ridiculous 45 wins last season.

Even if the Browns have one of the worst records again, at least they have two first-round picks in the 2026 draft already.

