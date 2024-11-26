Insider Reveals Reason Why Browns Might Not Fire Andrew Berry

It’s hard to find sustained success in the National Football League.

A botched trade, a single play, bad luck, or injuries can derail a once-promising season.

Unfortunately, the Cleveland Browns are more than familiar with that reality.

They’ve had a tough time stringing good seasons together.

However, Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry have generally done a good job leading the team.

That’s why, even though the Browns have underperformed this season, and despite some rumors stating the contrary, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated still says they likely will stick with their GM and HC:

“In particular, the Haslams like the job that Stefanski has done keeping the team together. They’re going to evaluate anything and everything after the season, but Stefanski and Berry have given them the sustainable model they chased for the eight years before both of those guys arrived in Northeast Ohio,” Breer said.

Stefanski has been named Coach of the Year twice in his short tenure with the Browns.

Berry, on the other hand, has found mixed success with his moves.

The team hasn’t fared that well in the NFL Draft, although, to be fair, it’s hard to do so with the hand they were given after the Deshaun Watson trade.

Most of the Browns’ issues can be traced back to that decision.

Berry wasn’t the only one responsible for that trade; everyone approved it.

Then again, it feels like someone will have to pay the price for it.

If the Browns take a big-picture approach, they will likely decide to keep the current regime in place, as stability matters, and the team isn’t that far off.

If they put this season in a vacuum, however, there aren’t many reasons to keep either of them around, but that’s the way things go in this business.

