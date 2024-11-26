Stat Highlights Jameis Winston’s Impact On Vertical Passing Game

The Cleveland Browns have fared better when they’re a run-heavy team.

Unfortunately, they haven’t been able to establish the run this season.

A banged-up offensive line, Nick Chubb being hurt, and constantly trailing in games got in the way of that.

At least the offense has developed a new layer to their game since Jameis Winston took over as the starter.

As The 33rd Team on X pointed out, he currently has the fourth-highest passer rating in the league on throws of 20+ air yards (111.3).

Highest passer ratings on throws of 20+ air yards this season, minimum 15 attempts: 1. Justin Herbert – 129.7

2. Sam Darnold – 118.1

3. Russell Wilson – 117.1

4. Jameis Winston – 111.3

5. Joe Burrow – 102.1

6. Jalen Hurts – 101.6

7. Brock Purdy – 100.1

8. Jared Goff – 99.9

9.… https://t.co/AhhhbUpMI1 pic.twitter.com/1ifzuGWubC — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) November 26, 2024

He trails only Russell Wilson (117.1), Sam Darnold (118.1), and Justin Herbert (129.7) on that list.

Jameis Winston’s arm talent and strength have always been remarkable.

His athleticism and ability to get rid of the ball in the blink of an eye are among the best in the league.

That has never been an issue with him.

His recklessness, however, has.

Winston has always had a problematic tendency to turn the ball over, and his deep throws often put the football at risk.

Fortunately, he’s toned it down a bit lately, and he’s taken better care of the football in this stint with the Browns, at least for the most part.

When Winston is on the field, you know there will be highlights.

The only problem is that, sometimes, those highlights come from the defense.

Even so, he gives this team the best chance to compete and win football games for the remainder of the season and perhaps even for the upcoming campaign.

