Insider Reveals What Browns Could Possibly Get In Myles Garrett Trade

The Cleveland Browns can’t catch a break right now.

It had already been a tough season for the team, and now, Myles Garrett’s latest words have shaken the fan base to its core.

The reigning Defensive Player of the Year has made it clear that he has no intention of being a part of a rebuilding team.

As much as he still wants to be in Cleveland for the remainder of his career, he also wants to play meaningful games and pursue a Super Bowl.

That puts his future with the organization in peril, and though this seems long overdue, it’s a blow nonetheless.

With that in mind, Cleveland.com insider Mary Kay Cabot revealed the return the Browns could acquire in a trade for their superstar player.

“But if the Browns get a couple of first-round picks and more for the future Hall of Famer, the cap charge might be worth it. It could also be a win-win, with the Browns having a chance to add some key pieces and make up for the three first-rounders from the Watson trade, and Garrett getting a big new extension and signing bonus, and a chance to win a Super Bowl,” Cabot wrote.

To say that Browns fans would be disheartened to see Garrett leave wouldn’t even tell half the story, and the organization would face some serious backlash if they were to move him.

Then again, if they don’t necessarily feel like they can win right now, moving on from Garrett could be the right move.

He is one of the best players in the entire league, and he would get them the kind of haul that any team would need to replenish its roster with talent to build for the future.

It will definitely be a tough decision to make, and there’s a case to be made either way.

