Insider Believes Jimmy Haslam Covets QB In 2026 Draft

The Cleveland Browns know they need a quarterback for the future.

Deshaun Watson is clearly not the guy they need and definitely not who they thought he was.

Jameis Winston is one of the best backups in the game, but he’s a backup nonetheless.

As for Dorian Thompson-Robinson, he might be a perennial third-stringer in this league and not much more.

That’s why Jimmy Haslam might want to set his focus on the NFL Draft.

However, it could be on the 2026 NFL Draft, to be more accurate.

According to a report by Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, Jimmy Haslam’s connections to the Manning family could make 2026 a focus for getting a coveted young QB.

“Haslam has long admired Peyton Manning. Do you think he isn’t salivating at the idea of finally bringing a Manning to the Browns? Who knows, maybe drafting Arch finally nets him Peyton in some sort of advisory role, as well,” Lloyd said.

Paul Finebaum says Arch Manning will be the first member of the Manning family to win the Heisman Trophy. "Book it. Arch Manning is going to win the Heisman. I am in on that. His granddad and Peyton probably should have won it and Arch will… I don't know if he'll win it this… pic.twitter.com/iZneeHfa5P — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 15, 2024

The Browns have been tied to Kirk Cousins since the news of his imminent release from the Atlanta Falcons broke.

He will be able to sign a short-term, low-budget kind of deal next season, as the Falcons will be paying the bulk of his salary.

That would give the Browns a quarterback for one year while they get their young stud for the future.

Nevertheless, Manning will most likely be a top draft pick, meaning the Browns would have to tank or not be very good next season to have a chance to get him.

Whether Garrett will want to waste another season of his prime remains to be seen.

