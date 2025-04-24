Insider Reveals What Browns’ Price Should Be To Trade No. 2 Pick

The Cleveland Browns reportedly tried to trade with the Tennessee Titans to get the No. 1 pick.

The Titans shut them down, and they’ve now made it loud and clear that they intend to keep the pick.

Most insiders believe that they’re poised to take Cam Ward with it.

Now, Peter Schrager reports that other teams have been in talks with the Browns about potentially getting their No.2 pick.

It’s hard to believe the Browns will consider that, especially if they wanted to trade up, not down.

However, we’ve seen crazy things happen in the NFL Draft, and while this year has been suspiciously quiet, it’s not unusual to see this kind of transaction go down.

With that in mind, team insider Tony Grossi claimed that the Browns should ask whoever wants the No. 2 pick for multiple first-round picks and one second-round selection:

“I don’t care what the various trade value charts say on a trade like this. My price would automatically include a No. 1 in 2026, plus a No. 1 and No. 2 this year. Thus, with New England, the price for No. 2 overall would be No. 4 overall and No. 38 overall this year, PLUS New England’s No. 1 in 2026. With Jacksonville, the price would be No. 5 overall and No. 36 overall this year, PLUS Jacksonville’s No. 1 in 2026,” Grossi wrote.

As steep as that might seem, that would actually be a fair transaction.

The No. 2 pick is extremely valuable, and much more if you consider the player they could get with it.

Travis Hunter looks like a generational talent, and most scouts agree that he’s the best prospect in this class.

He’s one of the most polished wide receivers we’ve seen in years, and his ability to impact both sides of the field is unmatched at the moment.

The Browns could be in the trade market, but it should take a Godfather-like offer for them to even consider passing on a player of Hunter’s caliber.

NEXT:

Former NFL Player Sends Warning To Browns About No. 2 Pick