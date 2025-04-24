Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Thursday, April 24, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Reveals What Browns’ Price Should Be To Trade No. 2 Pick

Insider Reveals What Browns’ Price Should Be To Trade No. 2 Pick

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Insider Reveals What Browns’ Price Should Be To Trade No. 2 Pick
(Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns reportedly tried to trade with the Tennessee Titans to get the No. 1 pick.

The Titans shut them down, and they’ve now made it loud and clear that they intend to keep the pick.

Most insiders believe that they’re poised to take Cam Ward with it.

Now, Peter Schrager reports that other teams have been in talks with the Browns about potentially getting their No.2 pick.

It’s hard to believe the Browns will consider that, especially if they wanted to trade up, not down.

However, we’ve seen crazy things happen in the NFL Draft, and while this year has been suspiciously quiet, it’s not unusual to see this kind of transaction go down.

With that in mind, team insider Tony Grossi claimed that the Browns should ask whoever wants the No. 2 pick for multiple first-round picks and one second-round selection:

“I don’t care what the various trade value charts say on a trade like this. My price would automatically include a No. 1 in 2026, plus a No. 1 and No. 2 this year. Thus, with New England, the price for No. 2 overall would be No. 4 overall and No. 38 overall this year, PLUS New England’s No. 1 in 2026. With Jacksonville, the price would be No. 5 overall and No. 36 overall this year, PLUS Jacksonville’s No. 1 in 2026,” Grossi wrote.

As steep as that might seem, that would actually be a fair transaction.

The No. 2 pick is extremely valuable, and much more if you consider the player they could get with it.

Travis Hunter looks like a generational talent, and most scouts agree that he’s the best prospect in this class.

He’s one of the most polished wide receivers we’ve seen in years, and his ability to impact both sides of the field is unmatched at the moment.

The Browns could be in the trade market, but it should take a Godfather-like offer for them to even consider passing on a player of Hunter’s caliber.

NEXT:  Former NFL Player Sends Warning To Browns About No. 2 Pick
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation