Kevin Stefanski Reveals His Thoughts On Mike Vrabel’s Job With Browns

The day after each NFL regular season is referred to as “Black Monday” as franchises looking to make changes will fire their head coach as soon as the season ends.

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski appears to be safe from the annual tradition, having earned enough credit with his previous performances for the franchise to give him a sixth season.

“Black Monday” could be a good day for another coach who was on the Browns’ staff this season.

After having his previous job end during last year’s “Black Monday,” Cleveland consultant Mike Vrabel could be in line for a new job within the next month.

That’s the sentiment Stefanski shared on Tuesday during his press conference.

“He’s going to do great. A team will be lucky to have him,” Stefanski said of Vrabel.

Stefanski said team allowed Mike Vrabel out of his consulting contract so he could get "head start" on coaching interviews. Called Vrabel a "rock solid human." "He's going to do great," Stefanski said. "A team will be lucky to have him. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) December 31, 2024

Stefanski added that Vrabel had already left the team now that his consultant contract had expired, giving him a “head start” on interviews with other teams.

Vrabel will be searching for his second opportunity to become the head coach of an NFL franchise in 2025.

After spending six seasons leading the Tennessee Titans, Vrabel was fired after the 2023 season.

He led Tennessee to an AFC Championship game in 2019 during the first of his team’s three consecutive postseason appearances.

His tenure with the Titans ended with a whimper as he slumped to a 13-21 record over the final two seasons in Tennessee.

This year, Vrabel joined Stefanski’s staff as a consultant, but his role evolved as he became more involved during games.

NEXT:

Jerry Jeudy Gets Honest About His First Season With Browns