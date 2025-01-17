Browns Nation

Friday, January 17, 2025
Insider Reveals What Could Happen With Nick Chubb This Offseason

Yagya Bhargava
By
(Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are facing a crucial decision about their backfield as they begin with their offseason planning.

Nick Chubb’s looming free agency has sparked discussions about his future with the team, with some observers interpreting his recent exit interview as a potential farewell to Cleveland.

During a recent appearance on “The Bullpen” podcast, Cleveland.com insider Mary Kay Cabot offered insights into the situation.

She highlighted how General Manager Andrew Berry’s comments at the season-ending press conference painted an uncertain picture.

While Berry confirmed Chubb’s eventual place in the team’s Ring of Honor, he stopped short of guaranteeing the running back’s return next season, suggesting Chubb may already understand the delicate nature of his position.

“I think he’s probably going to have to decide what he wants to do, and then if he doesn’t find what he wants out there, then maybe he’s willing to come back on some kind of a minimum contract, and they can work through some incentives and things like that,” Cabot explained.

The timing of Chubb’s back-to-back season-ending injuries couldn’t have been worse for both parties.

For the star running back, these setbacks came just as he needed to showcase his elite status before entering free agency.

This unfortunate timing has created a complex situation that might only be resolved if Cleveland can secure Chubb’s services on a team-friendly deal.

Throughout his tenure with the Browns, Chubb has built an impressive legacy, including four All-Pro selections.

His impact extends beyond statistics, as he’s been exemplary both on and off the field.

However, the recent injuries cast a shadow over his future, raising questions about whether he can recapture the dominant form that made him one of the NFL’s premier running backs.

Browns Nation