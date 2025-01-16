Analyst Has Strong Belief On Who Should Choose Next Browns QB

Just as life presents us with important choices, the Cleveland Browns face a defining moment that could shape their future.

Every NFL team knows that finding an elite quarterback is essential for Super Bowl aspirations, and the Browns, despite building a formidable roster, have struggled to fill this crucial position.

Now, following a challenging 3-14 season, they hold the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft—a golden opportunity for rebuilding.

Yet, uncertainty looms over who will make this critical decision: General Manager Andrew Berry or Head Coach Kevin Stefanski?

The quarterback situation sparked an intriguing dialogue on 92.3 The Fan between analysts Jonathan Peterlin and Nick Wilson.

Their discussion centered on Stefanski’s relationship with his quarterbacks, questioning his understanding of the position and its implications for the team’s future.

As they explored the upcoming draft dynamics, Peterlin took a clear stance on who should lead the quarterback selection process.

“I would much rather have Stefanski choosing a QB than I would Andrew Berry,” Peterlin stated.

Wilson brought valuable context to the conversation, noting that Stefanski wasn’t involved in selecting Baker Mayfield.

While Stefanski may have had input in the Deshaun Watson decision, Wilson emphasized that the real challenge lies in tailoring the offense around the right quarterback.

The situation at the second pick appears straightforward—either select a quarterback or pursue another direction.

Peterlin doesn’t anticipate any surprise candidates emerging at the top of the draft, suggesting the Browns will likely choose between two primary quarterback prospects.

While he expressed confidence in Stefanski’s ability to avoid a wrong pick, he acknowledged the reality that the team might either land their preferred choice or need to adapt to whoever remains available.

