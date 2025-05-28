Insider Reveals What He Heard About Browns, Chris Olave

The Cleveland Browns are facing a glaring issue on their roster with a shortage of reliable wide receivers. It’s a problem that’s hard to ignore.

Throughout the offseason, the team’s lack of depth at the position has been a constant topic of concern. Right now, Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, and Diontae Johnson are the headliners of the receiving corps.

The Browns have brought in several unproven talents, hoping one might show some promise, but they’re not done there.

They reportedly reached out to the New Orleans Saints to explore a possible trade for standout wide receiver Chris Olave.

On a recent appearance on 92.3 The Fan, NFL analyst Albert Breer gave some insight into what he’s hearing behind the scenes about those talks.

“The Saints shut that down so fast. I don’t know how serious it ever got on either side,” Breer said. “There were a couple of teams that inquired about Olave. And the idea of it, I think, is intriguing. He’s got the concussion issue, which you’ve got to get a good read on that and kind of where he’s at.”

"The Saints shut that down so fast…I don't know how serious that got on either side. I don't think (it was) connected to what they were doing at QB." 📞 @AlbertBreer w/ @NickWilsonSays and @JPeterlin on #Browns inquiry on WR Chris Olave🏈⤵️

To their credit, the Browns aren’t backing down, even after a rough 3-14 season last year that some fear could repeat in 2025. And beyond Jeudy, the options get pretty thin.

When rumors about Chris Olave started circulating, fans were puzzled. Why would the Saints even consider trading him? After all, Olave is their 2022 first-round pick, they exercised his $15.5 million fifth-year option, and he’s arguably one of the top players on their roster.

But Browns GM Andrew Berry deserves credit for taking the initiative.

In 2023, Olave had 1,123 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

