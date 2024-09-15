Browns Surprisingly Place 7 Players On Inactive List For Today’s Game

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for the game today against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and reports about who will play and who will sit the contest are coming out rapidly from the Sunshine State.

While Cleveland had several players already sitting for the game today, the Browns announced five more players that will join the list of inactive players on Sunday.

A few surprises were in store, too.

Browns insider Tony Grossi announced the list, naming offensive tackles Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills as well as quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, cornerback Kahlef Hailassie, offensive guard Javion Cohen, wide receiver Jamari Thrash, and tight end David Njoku (via X).

OTs Jack Conklin and Jedrick Wills inactive again. That leaves Germain Ifedi the only backup behind starters James Hudson and Dawand Jones. Other inactives: DTR, Hailassie, Cohen, Thrash, Njoku. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) September 15, 2024

The move means that the Browns will rely on second-year player Dawand Jones and fourth-year athlete James Hudson III at the offensive tackle position against Jacksonville.

“That leaves Germain Ifedi the only backup behind starters James Hudson and Dawand Jones,” Grossi noted in his X post.

Conklin looked primed to make his 2024 NFL regular season debut on Friday after practicing for the team.

While the offensive tackle was officially listed as questionable, analysts believed the veteran would see the field today against the Jaguars.

Thompson-Robinson and Thrash were also surprise scratches as the quarterback nor the wide receiver had appeared on the injury report heading into the weekend.

Both players were active for last weekend’s contest against the Dallas Cowboys, but neither made an appearance in the 33-17 loss.

Cleveland will look to avoid an 0-2 start for the first time in head coach Kevin Stefanski’s tenure with the team.

