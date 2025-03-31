Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, March 31, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Reveals What He’s Hearing About Browns’ Interest In Travis Hunter

Insider Reveals What He’s Hearing About Browns’ Interest In Travis Hunter

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Insider Reveals What He’s Hearing About Browns’ Interest In Travis Hunter
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns may have found their starting quarterback already.

Talking to the media on Monday, head coach Kevin Stefanski was reportedly very emphatic about his belief in Kenny Pickett.

Per team insider Tony Grossi, Stefanski raved about Pickett and called him ‘his guy’ at least three times, stating that he was very confident about him potentially being the starter.

With that in mind, Grossi believes the team will no longer be taking a quarterback at No. 2.

Instead, Grossi believes they could go with Travis Hunter.

For most of the pre-draft process, scouts have gone back and forth between Hunter and Abdul Carter as the best prospects in this class.

Hunter is a unique kind of talent, and his ability to make an impact on both sides of the field is most definitely appealing.

The Browns could use more help at wide receiver than at cornerback.

So, if they opt to go with Hunter at No. 2, chances are he will be a full-time player on offense with some occasional appearances on defense, at least early in his career.

Of course, the fans should be very excited about landing a player of his caliber, even if it comes at the expense of not taking a quarterback at No. 2.

The Browns are also reportedly keeping tabs on Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe, and both of them could be available further down the NFL Draft and won’t be much of a downgrade over Shedeur Sanders.

NEXT:  Andrew Berry Reveals Injury Update On Mike Hall Jr.
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation