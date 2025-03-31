Insider Reveals What He’s Hearing About Browns’ Interest In Travis Hunter

The Cleveland Browns may have found their starting quarterback already.

Talking to the media on Monday, head coach Kevin Stefanski was reportedly very emphatic about his belief in Kenny Pickett.

Per team insider Tony Grossi, Stefanski raved about Pickett and called him ‘his guy’ at least three times, stating that he was very confident about him potentially being the starter.

With that in mind, Grossi believes the team will no longer be taking a quarterback at No. 2.

Instead, Grossi believes they could go with Travis Hunter.

.@TonyGrossi has two main takeaways after hearing from Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski: – They really like Kenny Pickett

– Travis Hunter is very much in play at no. 2 Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/eP8nu5Cq5R — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 31, 2025

For most of the pre-draft process, scouts have gone back and forth between Hunter and Abdul Carter as the best prospects in this class.

Hunter is a unique kind of talent, and his ability to make an impact on both sides of the field is most definitely appealing.

The Browns could use more help at wide receiver than at cornerback.

So, if they opt to go with Hunter at No. 2, chances are he will be a full-time player on offense with some occasional appearances on defense, at least early in his career.

Of course, the fans should be very excited about landing a player of his caliber, even if it comes at the expense of not taking a quarterback at No. 2.

The Browns are also reportedly keeping tabs on Jaxson Dart and Jalen Milroe, and both of them could be available further down the NFL Draft and won’t be much of a downgrade over Shedeur Sanders.

