Insider Reveals What He’s Hearing About Browns, Kenny Pickett

The Cleveland Browns will have a new quarterback behind center next season.

However, it might not be the quarterback most people thought.

The Kenny Pickett trade looked like a trade to land a suitable backup, but it now seems like he could be their starter.

According to a report by Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com, the Browns firmly believe that they can help Pickett get his career back on track just like some other quarterbacks have done recently:

“Pickett is 26. The Browns believe his career “has yet to be defined,” as one top NFL source told me. The Browns look at the revival of Darnold and Smith and believe the same can happen with Pickett, especially with Stefanski’s offense, which suits the QB’s skills,” Pluto said.

We’ve seen things like this happen in the past, so it’s not like this would be an unprecedented situation.

Then again, banking all their hopes on this seems a little risky.

There were plenty of doubts and potential red flags when Pickett entered the league, with several scouts and experts doubting his ability to be a starter at the next level.

Granted, he’s still young, and the Browns seem to believe in him.

The Browns have failed to acquire another suitable veteran in free agency, and with Russell Wilson joining the New York Giants and Aaron Rodgers most likely signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers, they’re running out of options.

On top of that, they could pass on a quarterback with the No. 2 pick, so chances are that Pickett’s biggest – and maybe lone – competition will be a second-round rookie.

It’s hard to believe that will be enough for this team to get back to the playoffs, but anything can happen in the National Football League.

