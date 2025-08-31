Shedeur Sanders Sends Passionate Rallying Cry To His Family

The Cleveland Browns always knew what they were getting into when they drafted Shedeur Sanders.

It was never going to be just about football.

His status as a celebrity will also come with a lot of talk around his father and his family, and so far, that has been precisely the case.

To say the past week has been tough on the Sanders family would be a bit of an understatement.

That’s why, as shown in a now-leaked message, Shedeur Sanders called for his family to get back on their feet:

“As SANDERS MEN we have to regroup,” Sanders messaged his family.

Shedeur offered words of encouragement for his family after Colorado's loss and Shilo being waived 😭💯 (Via @DeionSandersJr, @WellOffForever) pic.twitter.com/tr6YwbFOdf — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 31, 2025

This comes right after Colorado lost in their season opener against Georgia Tech in the first game of the post-Travis Hunter era, and Shedeur was named third-string quarterback, but perhaps Shilo Sanders was the one who got it the worst.

Not only was he waived by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after struggling mightily in the preseason, but he was also fined nearly $4,700 for throwing a punch in a preseason game, all while going unclaimed on the waiver wire.

The Sanders family is used to winning, and they’re not doing that right now.

Then again, Coach Prime knows what it takes to get back on track and return to his winning ways, and he will continue to look to inspire and guide his sons to do the same when things aren’t going their way.

