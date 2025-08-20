Insider Reveals What He’s Hearing About Kenny Pickett’s Future

The Cleveland Browns quarterback situation has become one of the most-watched storylines heading into the season.

Joe Flacco secured the starting job, but questions surrounding Kenny Pickett’s role continue to generate speculation across the league.

Pickett entered camp with hopes of competing for the top spot. A hamstring injury has limited his availability while rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders have made the most of their preseason chances.

NFL insider Albert Breer recently revealed what Pickett’s future will likely be in Cleveland.

“I don’t know if there’s going to be a market for him trade-wise. My guess is he stays on as the backup. I think they’ll keep all four quarterbacks. After all the hoopla and everything else, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders are inactive in Week 1—but who knows? If someone came through with a representative offer for them, they would definitely listen,” Breer said.

Breer’s comments suggest that the Browns are committed to keeping their entire quarterback group intact for now.

Cleveland holds two first-round picks in the 2026 draft, which projects to feature a strong quarterback class. That timeline adds pressure on general manager Andrew Berry to assess his current options.

Trade possibilities remain alive as quarterback injuries and roster changes develop around the league.

Other teams may express interest in Cleveland’s depth, particularly if their own situations become desperate.

The evaluation process creates an interesting dynamic. Berry must balance developing young talent with maintaining veteran stability.

Flacco provides the experience needed for immediate success, but the rookies represent potential long-term solutions.

For now, the Browns likely plan to carry four quarterbacks while monitoring how the season unfolds.

