Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Wednesday, August 20, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Kevin Stefanski Gives Injury Update On Denzel Ward

Kevin Stefanski Gives Injury Update On Denzel Ward

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Kevin Stefanski Gives Injury Update On Denzel Ward
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns received encouraging news about Denzel Ward after the Pro Bowl cornerback missed Wednesday’s practice with a right shoulder injury.

Ward went down during a one-on-one drill on Tuesday while covering receiver Jerry Jeudy.

He appeared to be in discomfort as trainers attended to him before leaving the field for further evaluation.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski provided a brief but optimistic update on Ward’s condition during his media session.

“Doing well,” Stefanski said. “Expecting to be out here, back out there pretty soon.”

The 28-year-old Ward serves as a cornerstone of Cleveland’s defense and has earned four Pro Bowl selections during his career.

His health becomes even more critical given the current state of the Browns’ secondary.

The unit is already dealing with significant losses. Starter Martin Emerson Jr. suffered a season-ending Achilles tear a few weeks ago.

Greg Newsome II recently returned to practice on Monday after missing time with his own shoulder issue.

Losing Ward for any extended period would create major problems for a defense that relies heavily on his coverage skills. The Browns cannot afford another setback in their secondary heading into the regular season.

Ward has dealt with preseason injuries before but has managed to stay available for season openers.

Last summer, he sustained a concussion during training camp that kept him out for over two weeks.

NEXT:  Browns Send Veteran Defender To Jets In Trade
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation