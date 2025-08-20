Kevin Stefanski Gives Injury Update On Denzel Ward

The Cleveland Browns received encouraging news about Denzel Ward after the Pro Bowl cornerback missed Wednesday’s practice with a right shoulder injury.

Ward went down during a one-on-one drill on Tuesday while covering receiver Jerry Jeudy.

He appeared to be in discomfort as trainers attended to him before leaving the field for further evaluation.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski provided a brief but optimistic update on Ward’s condition during his media session.

“Doing well,” Stefanski said. “Expecting to be out here, back out there pretty soon.”

#Browns Coach Stefanski with update on Denzel Ward’s shoulder injury. pic.twitter.com/YTqyCxUfx9 — Coop (@JJCoop25) August 20, 2025

The 28-year-old Ward serves as a cornerstone of Cleveland’s defense and has earned four Pro Bowl selections during his career.

His health becomes even more critical given the current state of the Browns’ secondary.

The unit is already dealing with significant losses. Starter Martin Emerson Jr. suffered a season-ending Achilles tear a few weeks ago.

Greg Newsome II recently returned to practice on Monday after missing time with his own shoulder issue.

Losing Ward for any extended period would create major problems for a defense that relies heavily on his coverage skills. The Browns cannot afford another setback in their secondary heading into the regular season.

Ward has dealt with preseason injuries before but has managed to stay available for season openers.

Last summer, he sustained a concussion during training camp that kept him out for over two weeks.

NEXT:

Browns Send Veteran Defender To Jets In Trade