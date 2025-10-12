Insider Reveals What Recent Browns Trades Really Mean

The Cleveland Browns traded veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals this week, receiving a 2026 fifth-round pick while sending their own 2026 sixth-rounder to complete the deal.

A few days later, the Browns also sent cornerback Greg Newsome to the Jaguars.

The decisions raise questions about Cleveland’s immediate plans and long-term strategy.

With one of the league’s youngest rosters and several rookies already making early contributions, the front office appears focused on building for future seasons rather than salvaging the current campaign.

On The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, The Athletic’s Zac Jackson provided insight into what the recent trades reveal about Cleveland’s organizational thinking.

“Everything that they’ve done this week just backs up what we’ve always known, since May, since January. This year is about next year and the next few years,” Jackson said.

Cleveland’s quarterback situation has transformed dramatically in recent weeks.

The move follows Flacco’s struggling four-game stretch as Cleveland’s starter, during which he posted a 1-3 record with two touchdowns and six interceptions.

Cleveland named rookie Dillon Gabriel the Week 5 starter, marking a clear shift in the team’s quarterback direction.

Fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders now serves as the backup for Week 6 in Pittsburgh, marking his first active roster appearance after previously sitting as the emergency option.

Sitting at 1-4, the Browns have shifted their focus from immediate competitiveness toward developing young talent and managing long-term roster construction.

