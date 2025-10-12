Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, October 11, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Reveals What Recent Browns Trades Really Mean

Insider Reveals What Recent Browns Trades Really Mean

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Insider Reveals What Recent Browns Trades Really Mean
Andrew Berry (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns traded veteran quarterback Joe Flacco to the Cincinnati Bengals this week, receiving a 2026 fifth-round pick while sending their own 2026 sixth-rounder to complete the deal.

A few days later, the Browns also sent cornerback Greg Newsome to the Jaguars.

The decisions raise questions about Cleveland’s immediate plans and long-term strategy.

With one of the league’s youngest rosters and several rookies already making early contributions, the front office appears focused on building for future seasons rather than salvaging the current campaign.

On The Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, The Athletic’s Zac Jackson provided insight into what the recent trades reveal about Cleveland’s organizational thinking.

“Everything that they’ve done this week just backs up what we’ve always known, since May, since January. This year is about next year and the next few years,” Jackson said.

Cleveland’s quarterback situation has transformed dramatically in recent weeks.

The move follows Flacco’s struggling four-game stretch as Cleveland’s starter, during which he posted a 1-3 record with two touchdowns and six interceptions.

Cleveland named rookie Dillon Gabriel the Week 5 starter, marking a clear shift in the team’s quarterback direction.

Fifth-round pick Shedeur Sanders now serves as the backup for Week 6 in Pittsburgh, marking his first active roster appearance after previously sitting as the emergency option.

Sitting at 1-4, the Browns have shifted their focus from immediate competitiveness toward developing young talent and managing long-term roster construction.

NEXT:  Former QB Shuts Down Big Worry About Dillon Gabriel
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation