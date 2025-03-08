Insider Reveals What To Expect From Browns In Free Agency

The 2025 NFL season kicks off on March 12th, allowing teams to begin negotiating with free agents to fill out their roster for the upcoming season.

Cleveland finished last year a projected $31 million over the salary cap, but the Browns have made multiple moves over the past two months to erase that figure.

Now, the Browns will enter this free agency period under the $279.2 million salary threshold, and the organization will have some room to sign players for the upcoming campaign.

Despite having salary cap space, Cleveland is not expected to be particularly active in the upcoming free agent market, according to Browns insider Tony Grossi.

Grossi shared his beliefs about how Cleveland will approach the marketplace, suggesting the Browns will be seeking deals with their limited available funds.

“Unless they make a lot more cap room, I expect them to be very conservative and bargain-hunting for players who might be one-year, prove-it deals, and fill in some holes that they’ve generated. So I don’t think it’s going to be a very splashy free-agent period for the Browns,” Grossi said.

Grossi added that the quarterback position – and how the Browns choose to fill it – will dictate how much available salary cap space Cleveland possesses.

The Browns’ biggest void is at the quarterback position; Dorian Thompson-Robinson is the only healthy quarterback signed for next season.

Most teams will carry at least three quarterbacks throughout the preseason, and Cleveland carried four quarterbacks last year during that time.

Cleveland also possesses the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and analysts have linked the Browns to the top two quarterback prospects: Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders.

