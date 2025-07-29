Insider Reveals When Browns Will Likely Name A Starting QB

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition continues to be one of the biggest storylines around NFL circles.

Most teams already have their pecking order figured out, yet the Browns have four potential candidates.

Reports show that Joe Flacco is leading the race and getting the bulk of the first-team reps.

Even so, it seems like the fans will still have to wait for a little longer before the team makes any official announcement.

According to NFL insider Albert Breer, the Browns will likely wait until their preseason finale to announce a starter:

“The Browns have joint practices next week in Carolina, and the week after in Philly. I think they’d like to have a starter going into their preseason finale against the Rams on Aug. 23. Until then, everything these guys do is being evaluated through a detailed process that Stefanski, Tommy Rees and the staff have laid out,” Breer wrote.

Of course, this is far from ideal, but it does make a lot of sense.

Flacco is familiar with the offense.

He’s getting most of the first-team reps, and he gives the team a better chance to compete at the highest level.

He should be the guy if the Browns want to make a playoff run this season.

On the other hand, if they want to take this as a bridge season or a developmental one, then Flacco shouldn’t even be on the roster, and they should roll with any of the young quarterbacks instead, even Pickett.

The clock is ticking, and while everybody else has a clear pecking order and the quarterbacks are getting settled in on their offense, the Browns are still splitting reps, all to end up choosing the guy they should’ve probably chosen months ago.

