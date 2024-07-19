Wyatt Teller Compares Deshaun Watson To Super Bowl-Winning QB

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson presents a problem for analysts predicting how the athlete will look when he makes his return to the field this season.

Watson – who sat 11 games last year with a shoulder injury – has been an enigma for analysts who saw flashes of his brilliance in games last season, but the limited amount of action calls into question how effective the Browns’ starting quarterback will be for the entire season.

Cleveland offensive guard Wyatt Teller believes that Watson will put those questions to bed this year.

In an appearance on the “Go Long TD” Podcast this week, Teller said he has seen “glimpses” of Watson’s game that remind him of Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“I believe that Deshaun has that (capability),” Teller told host Tyler Dunne.

Teller was extremely complimentary of Mahomes, calling him a “once-in-a-lifetime guy” who deserves to be alone in his own class.

Still, Teller believes the flashes he has seen out of Watson suggest the quarterback can be as effective as the Chiefs star quarterback.

The guard admitted that putting together a game or a season at that level would be incredibly hard for any player, which is one reason that Watson – or few other quarterbacks, for that matter – have been able to do it as consistently as Mahomes.

Teller told Dunne he was confident in Watson despite his bad run of luck on the football field over the past two seasons.

The guard pointed to the Baltimore Ravens game where Watson was 14-of-14 in the second and led the team to a 33-31 come-from-behind victory over the AFC North rival.

