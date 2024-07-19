Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, July 19, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Wyatt Teller Compares Deshaun Watson To Super Bowl-Winning QB

Wyatt Teller Compares Deshaun Watson To Super Bowl-Winning QB

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) sets up for the play during the NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals on December 15, 2019 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.
(Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire)

 

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson presents a problem for analysts predicting how the athlete will look when he makes his return to the field this season.

Watson – who sat 11 games last year with a shoulder injury – has been an enigma for analysts who saw flashes of his brilliance in games last season, but the limited amount of action calls into question how effective the Browns’ starting quarterback will be for the entire season.

Cleveland offensive guard Wyatt Teller believes that Watson will put those questions to bed this year.

In an appearance on the “Go Long TD” Podcast this week, Teller said he has seen “glimpses” of Watson’s game that remind him of Super Bowl-winning quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

“I believe that Deshaun has that (capability),” Teller told host Tyler Dunne.

Teller was extremely complimentary of Mahomes, calling him a “once-in-a-lifetime guy” who deserves to be alone in his own class.

Still, Teller believes the flashes he has seen out of Watson suggest the quarterback can be as effective as the Chiefs star quarterback.

The guard admitted that putting together a game or a season at that level would be incredibly hard for any player, which is one reason that Watson – or few other quarterbacks, for that matter – have been able to do it as consistently as Mahomes.

Teller told Dunne he was confident in Watson despite his bad run of luck on the football field over the past two seasons.

The guard pointed to the Baltimore Ravens game where Watson was 14-of-14 in the second and led the team to a 33-31 come-from-behind victory over the AFC North rival.

NEXT:  Analyst Believes 49ers Would Swap Brandon Aiyuk For Amari Cooper
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Insider Reveals Where Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's Contract Negotiations Stand

6 hours ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Believes 49ers Would Swap Brandon Aiyuk For Amari Cooper

7 hours ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Analyst Outlines His Expectations For Deshaun Watson This Season

7 hours ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

ESPN Ranks Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Among Top-10 Linebackers

7 hours ago

The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals line up before a play in the first half at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Top List Of NFL's Most Expensive Offenses In 2024

23 hours ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Browns Insider Makes A Prediction About Amari Cooper's Contract Situation

24 hours ago

Cleveland Browns WRs Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore

Analyst Questions Browns' Plan For Amari Cooper Contract Talks

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins

Analyst Questions Browns' Contract Extension For Dustin Hopkins

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Delivers Clear Message To Browns' Front Office

1 day ago

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 20: Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball during the first half against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Levi's Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

Insider Believes Browns Will Inquire About Brandon Aiyuk

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Reveals Hold Up With Browns Offering Amari Cooper Extension

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Names 1 Browns Player To Watch During Training Camp

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns hands the ball off to Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Deshaun Watson Sends A Clear Message About Nick Chubb

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Ranks As Best Defender In Top 100 Athlete List

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns v Green Bay Packers

Baker Mayfield Makes Honest Admission About Last Year With Browns

2 days ago

Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs the ball against Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns during the second half at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Denzel Ward Earns Spot In Top 100 Ranking

2 days ago

Anthony Schwartz #10 of the Cleveland Browns attempts to catch a pass against Greg Stroman Jr. #39 and DeAndre Houston-Carson #36 of the Chicago Bears during the first half of a preseason game at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Own Longest Receiving Drought In NFL

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Houston Texans

Pro Football Network Reveals Nick Chubb Rank For 2024 Season

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns fan reacts during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

FOX Sports Predictions Leave Browns Out Of Playoffs

2 days ago

The Vince Lombardi Trophy is held in the air after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20.

Odds Released For Browns' Playoff, Super Bowl Chances

3 days ago

Corey Bojorquez #13 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Dustin Hopkins #7 of the Cleveland Browns after Hopkins' go ahead field goal during the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Details Dustin Hopkins' Clutch Performances Last Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Insider Reveals His Expectations For Nick Chubb This Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Receives Interesting Coaching Rank From CBS Sports

3 days ago

Dustin Hopkins #7 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a field goal during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Insider Believes Dustin Hopkins' Extension Will Have Negative Effect

3 days ago

Browns Nation