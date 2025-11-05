Insider Reveals Why Browns Didn’t Trade David Njoku

Cleveland Browns fans held their breath in the final moments of the trade deadline.

Some fans were holding out hope for a blockbuster move that could somehow alter the franchise’s direction this season, while others simply wanted to see the team keep its core intact.

The latter came true, as the Browns retained all of their big-name talent, at least for the time being.

David Njoku was a hot name at the deadline, as he’s a veteran pass-catcher at the tight end position who could offer a lot of value to a contender.

However, as Albert Breer noted in an appearance on 92.3’s “The Fan,” the front office wasn’t ready to give up on the season.

“I don’t think they wanted to pull the plug on the season. They were listening on David Njoku. You want to evaluate the rest of your roster… want to get an evaluation of the young QB,” Breer said.

Breer also believes the Browns want to continue experimenting with their current roster, using this season to sort things out ahead of the 2026 campaign.

Having a veteran pass-catcher like Njoku on the roster is not only important for the development of their young quarterbacks, but it should help rookie Harold Fannin Jr. continue to grow.

Fannin has already demonstrated strong receiving ability, and working alongside Njoku could help elevate those skills even further.

This team might not be in a position to compete for a playoff spot this year, but keeping their core players at the deadline might have been the best move for their future.

