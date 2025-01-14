Insider Reveals Why Browns Hired Mike Bloomgren

The Cleveland Browns’ offensive line took a major step back in 2024.

They were either hurt or didn’t perform up to the expectations.

That was always a concern after Bill Callahan left, as he was one of the best – if not the best – offensive line coaches in the game.

Unfortunately, it didn’t take long before Andy Dickerson looked way over his head as the new offensive line coach.

That’s why it wasn’t much of a surprise to see the team moving on from him at the end of the season.

Some people were shocked, however, when they replaced him with Mike Bloomgren, who last coached at the collegiate level.

Nevertheless, team insider Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com claims that his experience as a head coach was highly valued by the organization, not to mention the fact that other NFL teams were also interested in his services.

“Bloomgren is 47. The Browns believe having head coaching experience is a major plus for someone in that position. He’s like the head coach of the offensive line. The Browns moved quickly to hire Bloomgren. They had completed their research and interviews because he had been fired at mid-season. Other NFL teams were interested in Bloomgren. This is a hire to watch, because it will have a major impact on how the Browns rebuild their offense after Watson,” Pluto said.

Bloomgren has some NFL background, and he’s worked with offensive lines and the running game for a long time.

We’ve seen coaches making their way from college and thriving almost right out of the gate, so it’s not like this is an unprecedented move.

Whatever the case, fixing their offensive line woes will be crucial for this team.

Even with a new quarterback in town, they will still need to fix the running game.

The only way to do so is by blocking and creating gaps off of the line of scrimmage, and that didn’t happen very often in 2024.

NEXT:

Analyst Doesn't Want Browns To Sign 1 Veteran QB