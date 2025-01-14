Analyst Doesn’t Want Browns To Sign 1 Veteran QB

Even before Deshaun Watson suffered another injury, the Cleveland Browns reportedly decided to add another quarterback to their roster.

Now, it’s a necessity.

Fortunately for them, they will have plenty of options for the position.

Nevertheless, Jonathan Peterlin wouldn’t want them to go after Kirk Cousins.

Talking on 92.3 The Fan, the analyst claimed that he would only be okay with the Browns signing Cousins if they also went after Shedeur Sanders in the NFL Draft.

.@JPeterlin: "I'll be pretty upset if they take Kirk Cousins"@NickWilsonSays: "But, what if they also promise to give you Shedeur Sanders?" 🔊 Full audio: https://t.co/nJmbzwSEJM pic.twitter.com/kw19QMajrv — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) January 13, 2025

Of course, that would be an ideal scenario, but it’s hard to imagine that happening.

It feels like it would be either one or the other.

The Browns could trade down from the No. 2 spot and get an additional first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, which is expected to be much richer at the quarterback position.

That would also allow them to address some other needs for their roster right away.

Given his past and ties with Kevin Stefanski, Cousins makes sense as the organization’s stopgap quarterback.

He will most likely be on a bargain deal like Russell Wilson was with the Pittsburgh Steelers this season.

Also, there are plenty of rumors about Deion Sanders not wanting Shedeur to play for the Browns.

Furthermore, the Browns might not want to wait for a rookie quarterback to develop, as their roster is aging.

They could compete for a playoff spot right away.

It’s hard to tell what’s on their mind, but at least they will have options.

NEXT:

Browns Executive Doesn't Make 2nd Round Of Interviews With Titans