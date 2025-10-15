Insider Reveals Why Kevin Stefanski Could Keep His Job

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has compiled a 4-19 record since the start of the 2024 season.

Despite those struggles, his job may be more secure than the stats indicate.

Stefanski enters this difficult stretch with a proven track record that includes two AP Coach of the Year awards in 2020 and 2023, along with a 1-2 playoff record.

Still, frustration has grown among fans who have watched the team underperform week after week this season.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot believes the struggles reflect circumstances beyond Stefanski’s control rather than failures in his coaching approach.

“The things that I see, when I look out there right now, is an offense that I think would be very, very difficult for many NFL head coaches to be successful with,” Cabot said on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.

📹 – .@MaryKayCabot makes her case on why Kevin Stefanski could remain the head coach of the #Browns. ▶️: https://t.co/0slxpV5pBU pic.twitter.com/vq69KdBqdJ — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) October 14, 2025

She pointed to the current state of Cleveland’s offense as a challenge few head coaches could overcome.

Cabot highlighted the difficult conditions that Stefanski has faced while trying to field a competitive unit this season.

The Browns started a rookie quarterback in Dillon Gabriel, making only his second career appearance against a relentless Pittsburgh Steelers defense built to pressure young signal-callers.

Cleveland lost its starting left tackle, Dawand Jones, early in the year, while Jack Conklin continues dealing with injuries on the right side.

Protection breakdowns that plagued the offense last season have carried over, leaving inexperienced skill players exposed to physical NFL defenses.

Even veteran contributors have failed to deliver when opportunities have presented themselves.

Cabot noted that she predicted before the season that solid quarterback play could have resulted in seven or eight victories.

Without that stability, the entire operation has fallen apart in ways that extend beyond coaching decisions alone.

