Browns Nation

Wednesday, October 15, 2025
Oddsmakers See Trouble Ahead For Kevin Stefanski

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are going through a bit of a crisis right now.

The team wasn’t expected to fare this badly through the first six weeks of the season, even though the schedule was always believed to be quite brutal.

With that in mind, Kalshi is giving Kevin Stefanski a 27 percent chance of being the next head coach fired.

Those odds should skyrocket if the Browns fail to beat the 1-5 Miami Dolphins at home on Sunday.

It’s crazy to think that the Browns could be a field goal and a few plays away from being 3-3.

We wouldn’t be having this conversation if that had been the case.

Nevertheless, with a 4-19 record in the last 23 games and the team scoring 20 or more points just three times during that span, it’s hard to look the other way.

Fortunately for Stefanski, the Dolphins are one of the few teams in the league actually doing worse than the Browns.

In fact, head coach Mike McDaniel entered the season as the odds-on favorite to be the first coach fired before the Tennessee Titans parted ways with Brian Callahan.

As such, emotions will be at an all-time high on Sunday, knowing that both coaches could be coaching for their jobs.

Stefanski is by no means a bad head coach, and he’s already proven that during his days in Cleveland.

But when the team hits rock bottom like the Browns have done, someone has to be held accountable, and perhaps it will be better for both parties to just go their separate ways.

