Stats Show The Hard Truth About Quinshon Judkins’ Production

The Cleveland Browns have one of the most promising young running backs in the game. Quinshon Judkins is a stud, and even though his production has taken a bit of a hit lately, it’s not on him. As pointed out by Clevta on X, the rookie out of Ohio State has had to beat the odds on every carry.

He is currently facing the highest rate in the league of stacked boxes (38%).

“Browns dead last in yards before contact and have faced the highest rate of stacked boxes in the NFL (38%). Judkins 19th in yards after contact, the only way he can gain yards is on his own,” Clevta posted on X.

Browns dead last in yards before contact and have faced the highest rate of stacked boxes in the NFL (38%). Judkins 19th in yards after contact, the only way he can gain yards is on his own pic.twitter.com/QcnbGuNtKa — Clevta (@Clevta) December 17, 2025

That’s what happens when the quarterback and the wide receivers don’t do a good job and when the offensive coordinator can’t scheme them open. Simply put, opposing teams know that the Browns’ only hope to keep the chains in motion is putting the ball in Quinshon Judkins’ hands, and they all prepare to stop him.

He’s been a one-man wrecking crew for most of the season, and even though that has hurt his efficiency, he has still excelled at finding openings at all levels of the defense, turning the corner, and making big plays. He’s an explosive running back who’s quite tough to take down once he sees an opening and a bit of green ahead of him.

Judkins has also made big strides as a pass catcher this season. He’s becoming a much more complete running back, not to mention a more willing pass blocker. He’s going to benefit from improved quarterback play and a better offensive line next season.

There’s nothing to be worried about, and he’s going to be just fine if the team helps him.

NEXT:

Travis Kelce Makes Wild Claim About Joe Thomas