Insider Reveals Wild Fact About Jameis Winston, Steelers

Browns quarterback Jameis Winston has enjoyed a decade-long career in the NFL, joining the league as a No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Over his career, the quarterback has lined up against nearly every NFL franchise at some point.

Still, there are a handful of teams the veteran quarterback has never played against despite suiting up for over 100 career contests as a professional.

Browns insider Tony Grossi revealed on X that one of those teams is the Pittsburgh Steelers, noting the wild statistic despite Winston’s longevity in the league.

In 10 years in the NFL, Jameis Winston has never played the Pittsburgh Steelers. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) November 19, 2024

Winston could not suit up for his first opportunity against the Steelers in 2018 while with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as he served a three-game suspension for alleged conduct off the field.

His second opportunity would have come as a member of the Saints in 2022, but the quarterback had been benched in favor of Andy Dalton when New Orleans traveled to Pittsburgh for the contest.

His matchup against the AFC North squad will not be an easy task.

Pittsburgh is currently 8-2, and the Steelers have a five-game winning streak to their credit.

The Steelers have one of the most imposing defenses in the league, allowing the second-fewest points to opponents this season (16.2 points per game).

Should Winston face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, the veteran will only have two remaining franchises – the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets – to face before he’ll have played against every NFL team.

Winston could have a chance to strike one more team off that list as the Dolphins travel to Cleveland on December 29.

