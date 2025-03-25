Browns Nation

Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Insider Rips Andrew Berry For Pro Day Absence

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

 

Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski didn’t attend Cam Ward’s Pro Day.

That has been a recurring issue during the Andrew Berry era, and it was a tough decision to justify, to say the least.

That’s why Browns insider Tony Grossi didn’t hold back on the front office.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Grossi claimed that this was either the height of arrogance or the height of incompetence.

“There is just no reason NOT to be there,” Grossi said.

Even though Ward is firmly expected to be gone at No. 1, Grossi added that it didn’t stop the New York Giants from being there with their scouts, head coach, and offensive coordinator.

He also pointed out that Andrew Berry’s draft record is pretty terrible, as he’s only had one Pro Bowler in 37 players drafted.

Grossi claimed that he wanted to believe that things would be different this time around, but after watching Berry take the same approach over and over, he just can’t talk himself into thinking that anymore.

Even though they’ve already met with Ward, and there’s more than enough footage available, Pro Days are an important part of the process.

It gives teams a chance to talk to a prospect’s coaches, his teammates, and watch them operate in a familiar environment.

Like Grossi said, there was no valid reason not to be there.

The NFL Draft is going to be absolutely crucial, perhaps more than ever, and this definitely doesn’t send the right message ahead of this major event.

Ernesto Cova
