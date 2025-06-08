Insider Rips Media For ‘Overinflating Expectations’ For Browns Rookie

The Cleveland Browns created one of the biggest surprises of the 2025 NFL Draft when they selected quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round.

Many analysts projected Sanders as a potential top-10 pick, making his fall to Cleveland both unexpected and intriguing.

Reports suggest the rookie has adapted well to the Browns’ pro-style system, a notable shift from the uptempo college offense he played in at Colorado.

However, not everyone agrees with the media coverage surrounding Sanders’ early development.

Insider Tony Grossi recently challenged what he views as premature excitement about the young quarterback’s progress.

“I just really believe in what I said, that the media are doing Shedeur a disservice by overinflating where he’s at right now. He’s a developmental quarterback just like Dillon Gabriel is. He’s not a franchise quarterback. And I think the Browns recognize that and are taking their time and teaching him the way of their offense. Overinflating expectations are just not good. I think it’s fine to like him and to hope for him to be the guy. … I just take offense to the reporting that he’s clearly gonna be the No. 1 starter, or he’s clearly the top backup, when he clearly is not,” Grossi said, via ESPN Cleveland.

The debate highlights a familiar tension between optimism and realism when evaluating a rookie quarterback.

Sanders has shown promising signs during his transition from college, earning respect within the organization through his work ethic and understanding of the system.

Yet Grossi’s concerns reflect broader questions about rushing a young quarterback into a starting role before he’s ready.

The Browns face pressure from multiple directions as coverage intensifies and fan expectations grow.

Social media amplifies every positive practice report, creating momentum that could influence personnel decisions.

Cleveland’s quarterback situation remains fluid heading into the season.

While Sanders continues his development, the Browns must balance genuine progress against external noise.

Starting him prematurely could derail his growth, but injuries or poor performance from veterans Joe Flacco or Kenny Pickett might accelerate his path to the field.

