LeBron James Sends 5-Word Message After Shedeur Sanders’ First Day At Camp

Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders had a humbling experience during the 2025 NFL Draft, becoming a fifth-round selection after originally being considered a first-round lock.

Sanders likely will use his disappointing draft position as fuel for his inner fire, and he’s received encouragement from several legendary players leading up to his NFL debut.

One of those sources is Ohio native LeBron James.

James shared his positive words for the player on social media after the rookie quarterback’s first official practice, relaying a five-word message to lift Sanders’ spirits.

“1 day at a time.” James posted

James shared a video from Uninterrupted, showing Sanders’ first interactions inside the Browns’ practice facility.

In the video, Sanders was smiling as he showed off his new locker room and uniforms.

The rookie revealed that he came prepared, pulling out a Browns themed notebook from his bag.

James shared more encouraging words for the rookie, adding “Let’s get it No. 12” during the video.

The legendary basketball player experienced a similar situation with his son last year.

Bronny James was a late-round draft pick for the Los Angeles Lakers in 2024, and he was one part of the first father-son duo to share an NBA court during his rookie season.

While Sanders won’t have that experience, he will be tasked with living up to his legendary father’s career.

The younger Sanders does not play the same position as his father, a feature that will allow him to carve his own NFL path.

Sanders and his fellow rookies are taking part in a three-day minicamp for the Browns this weekend, allowing these players to get a head start on learning the NFL’s ropes.

