Insider Says AFC Team Was Eyeing Tommy Rees

The Cleveland Browns have found their offensive coordinator.

While some reports speculated that Kevin Stefanski would hire Klint Kubiak, the team opted to find a candidate from within.

They promoted tight ends coach Tommy Rees for the position.

Notably, Mary Kay Cabot reports that even if the Browns hadn’t given him the job, he could’ve had that opportunity somewhere else.

Apparently, he developed a strong rapport with Mike Vrabel during his time with the organization, so he could’ve had a chance to serve as his offensive coordinator with the New England Patriots:

“If Rees hadn’t gotten the job, there was a chance that new Patriots coach Mike Vrabel would’ve interviewed him for the coordinator vacancy there. Vrabel worked closely with Rees during training camp and the first half of the season when he helped primarily with tight ends before moving over to the offensive line to assist O-line coach Andy Dickerson, who was fired a day after the season along with Dorsey,” Cabot said.

Rees has never called plays in the NFL.

Needless to say, that’s not going to be an issue under Kevin Stefanski’s guidance, as the Browns’ head coach will most likely revert to calling plays.

Rees, however, does have some play-calling experience in college from his stints at Notre Dame and Alabama.

He’s also served as a quarterbacks coach in the past, so he should be able to help the team scout a quarterback in college and develop him early in his career.

The Browns need to clean several things up on offense.

Ken Dorsey and Andy Dickerson were the odd men out after logging the fewest points per game and finishing the season with the most giveaways.

They were never in a position to succeed with the hand that they were given.

Even so, it became painfully evident that something had to change after such a tumultuous and disappointing season in Cleveland.

