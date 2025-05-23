Insider Says Browns Could Try New Offensive Play This Season

Among the 10 teams that voted to keep the short-yardage play “Tush Push” alive, the Cleveland Browns cast their support, which makes sense given their connections to Philadelphia.

The play has divided the league since gaining prominence. While some teams admire its effectiveness in crucial situations, others question the technique and its place in modern football.

With the debate settled for now, attention turns to which teams might actually implement the strategy.

The Browns appear ready to explore that possibility with their new offensive line coach.

According to insider Mary Kay Cabot, Cleveland could very well adopt the controversial play under new leadership.

“I do believe that under new Browns offensive line coach Mike Bloomgren, I think the Browns are going to try it. I think we’re going to see them work on it in training camp,” Cabot said.

Could the tush push make its way to the #Browns ? @MaryKayCabot wouldn't be surprised. pic.twitter.com/yKRJOJknAy — Orange and Brown Talk (@orangebrowntalk) May 23, 2025

Bloomgren brings a reputation for innovation and pushing tactical boundaries.

If the league permits a strategy that offers even the smallest competitive edge, Cabot expects him to pursue it without hesitation. Cleveland testing the play during training camp wouldn’t come as much of a surprise.

The challenge lies in execution rather than willingness.

Unlike the Philadelphia Eagles, who have Jalen Hurts perfectly suited for the play, the Browns lack an obvious quarterback option.

The Eagles’ version proved devastatingly effective, converting at an 81% rate in 2024.

Cleveland’s consideration of the tush push reflects their broader commitment to offensive innovation.

Once they identify their long-term quarterback solution, the Browns might not just adopt the play but could potentially refine it beyond Philadelphia’s already successful model.

