Insider Says Browns Have Been ‘Thrilled’ With Young Rookie

The Cleveland Browns enter this season with low expectations from analysts, but their 2025 rookie class has provided reasons for optimism.

Talent has surfaced throughout the draft class, with several newcomers who could have big impacts this season.

Carson Schwesinger has emerged as one of the most impressive rookies of this class.

The second-round pick from UCLA has taken on significant responsibilities at middle linebacker and earned praise from coaches and team insiders alike.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot recently highlighted how well Schwesinger has performed in his expanded role.

“The Browns have been thrilled with No. 33 overall pick Carson Schwesinger at middle linebacker, where he’s wearing the green dot and calling the defensive shots on the field. It’s a huge responsibility, but he’s answering the bell. I think the linebackers will force more takeaways this year, especially Schwesinger, and make a big impact,” Cabot wrote.

Schwesinger’s rapid development has allowed Cleveland to hand him the green dot, making him the defensive signal caller who directs communication and strategy.

That level of trust for a rookie speaks to his football intelligence and leadership qualities.

The UCLA product built his reputation on speed, physicality, and strong instincts during his college career.

Those traits translated immediately to the professional level during training camp and preseason games. He consistently made tackles and diagnosed plays with impressive quickness.

Linebacker coach Jason Tarver has praised Schwesinger’s ability to absorb the defensive scheme and retain coaching points.

His decision-making and consistency have improved steadily since arriving in Cleveland.

With Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah sidelined for the season due to injury, Schwesinger’s emergence has become even more valuable.

He has provided depth at the position while creating opportunities for turnovers through his playmaking ability.

The Browns’ defense appears poised to benefit significantly from having Schwesinger anchor the middle of their defense.

