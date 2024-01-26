Insider Says Browns Have To ‘Move Quickly’ To Sign New Coach

Just last offseason, the Cleveland Browns made a point of emphasis to revamp the defense.

They hired Jim Schwartz as their defensive coordinator and added guys like Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Za’Darius Smith.

Now, they’re looking to do the same with the other side of the field and revamp their offense as well.

That’s why they cleaned house and parted ways with OC Alex Van Pelt, RB coach Stump Mitchell, and TE coach TC McCartney.

However, the head coaching carousel never stops, and with multiple teams also looking to fill in vacancies, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports believes the Browns must act swiftly to get their new offensive boss.

The Browns have interviewed Andy Dickerson, Ken Dorsey, Jerrod Johnson, Brian Johnson and Kellen Moore (today) for their vacant OC position. With so many openings around the league, it would make sense for Cleveland to move quickly on a hire this deep into the process. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 26, 2024

He took to Twitter to reveal that they’ve interviewed the likes of Andy Dickerson, Ken Dorsey, Jerrod Johnson, Brian Johnson, and Kellen Moore today for their vacant OC position, so it’s about time they make a hire.

The Browns have taken more time than teams usually take to find a new offensive coordinator; clearly, they know they can’t mess things up this time.

Deshaun Watson has made a grand total of 12 appearances as a Brown, and even when healthy, he hasn’t been all that impressive.

The Watson trade is looking like a big failure at this point, and the patience is running out, so it only makes sense that they’re willing to go all-in to bolster the offense around him now.

With all that in mind, it shouldn’t take long before they make a decision about their next offensive coordinator.