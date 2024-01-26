Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Insider Says Browns Have To ‘Move Quickly’ To Sign New Coach

Insider Says Browns Have To ‘Move Quickly’ To Sign New Coach

By

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Just last offseason, the Cleveland Browns made a point of emphasis to revamp the defense.

They hired Jim Schwartz as their defensive coordinator and added guys like Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Dalvin Tomlinson, and Za’Darius Smith.

Now, they’re looking to do the same with the other side of the field and revamp their offense as well.

That’s why they cleaned house and parted ways with OC Alex Van Pelt, RB coach Stump Mitchell, and TE coach TC McCartney.

However, the head coaching carousel never stops, and with multiple teams also looking to fill in vacancies, Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports believes the Browns must act swiftly to get their new offensive boss.

He took to Twitter to reveal that they’ve interviewed the likes of Andy Dickerson, Ken Dorsey, Jerrod Johnson, Brian Johnson, and Kellen Moore today for their vacant OC position, so it’s about time they make a hire.

The Browns have taken more time than teams usually take to find a new offensive coordinator; clearly, they know they can’t mess things up this time.

Deshaun Watson has made a grand total of 12 appearances as a Brown, and even when healthy, he hasn’t been all that impressive.

The Watson trade is looking like a big failure at this point, and the patience is running out, so it only makes sense that they’re willing to go all-in to bolster the offense around him now.

With all that in mind, it shouldn’t take long before they make a decision about their next offensive coordinator.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Browns OC Candidate Gets An Interview With The Bucs

16 mins ago

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Former Coach Shows Support To Browns OC Candidate

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Are Having Competition For 1 OC Candidate

3 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Reporter Announces 4 Browns Are Finalists For NFL Awards

23 hours ago

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Reporter Hints At Kevin Stefanski Change If Kellen Moore Joins Browns

24 hours ago

Los Angeles Chargers offensive coordinator Kellen Moore

Browns Have Requested An Interview With Chargers Coach

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski

Reporter Names The X-factor For Browns 2024 Season

1 day ago

Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Brian Johnson

Browns Set To Interview Brian Johnson For OC Job

1 day ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Add Notable Kicker To The Team

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Browns Insider Reveals Newest Addition To The Coaching Staff

2 days ago

Joel Bitonio #75 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Joel Bitonio Reveals What Made This Browns Season Special

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joel Bitonio Shares Clear Thoughts About Joe Flacco's Stint

2 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns assistant coach Stump Mitchell

Stump Mitchell Speaks On 'Bad Blood' Against The Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Are Interviewing Top OC Candidate Today

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Former Browns Coach Has Clear Message About Kevin Stefanski Changes

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Stump Mitchell Has Clear Message About Browns QB Deshaun Watson

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan

Tony Grossi Warns Browns About Major Loss This Offseason

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Andrew Berry Admits He's Following 1 Team's Playoffs Run

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt

Andrew Berry Has Clear Message On Browns' Early Playoffs Exit

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Andrew Berry Makes Strong Statement On Nick Chubb's Future

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Browns GM Answers Big Question About Kevin Stefanski's Duties

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Andrew Berry Makes His Thoughts Clear On Joe Flacco

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Analyst Suggests Big QB Change For Browns Next Season

4 days ago

cleveland browns helmet

Notable Scout Makes Big Projection For Browns OC Candidate

4 days ago

Browns OC Candidate Gets An Interview With The Bucs

No more pages to load